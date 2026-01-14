Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 0.1%

FRD opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries ( NASDAQ:FRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $152.38 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries, Inc is a specialized manufacturer of high-quality steel grating products for industrial and commercial applications. The company’s core offerings include industrial bar gratings, stair treads, trench covers, checkered plates and lighting frames. These products are designed to meet stringent safety and durability requirements in sectors such as oil and gas, power generation, wastewater treatment and infrastructure development.

Friedman Industries serves a broad customer base across North America, providing both standard and custom solutions through its manufacturing facilities in Pennsylvania and California.

