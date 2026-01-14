Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,205 and last traded at GBX 2,145, with a volume of 1158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,141.44.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,600 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,435 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,487.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,034.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,936.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 33 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

