Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 10.8% – Should You Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 and last traded at GBX 0.17. Approximately 1,447,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,814,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.75.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

