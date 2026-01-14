Short Interest in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM) Expands By 1,483.1%

AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 66,397 shares, a growth of 1,483.1% from the December 15th total of 4,194 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFM stock opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. AB Moderate Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

Institutional Trading of AB Moderate Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Moderate Buffer ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in AB Moderate Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

AB Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period. BUFM was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by AB Funds.

