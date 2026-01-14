Brokerages Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price at $20.29

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.8750.

JSPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JSPR

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.07.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,291,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 2,668,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,567 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,449,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 93.5% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,324,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 640,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating advances in immunobiology into therapies for serious and rare diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s research and development efforts center on engineered biologics and cell-based approaches designed to address complications in hematologic conditions and improve outcomes in transplant medicine.

Central to Jasper’s pipeline is JSP191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD117 receptor, which is being evaluated to enhance donor hematopoietic stem cell engraftment in patients undergoing stem cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.