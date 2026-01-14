Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $42.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.8333.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Avient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,767,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,337,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,744 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,729,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 962.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 379,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 343,424 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Avient has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 3.49%.The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is a global provider of specialized and sustainable polymer materials, delivering color, additive and engineered solutions to a wide range of industries. The company’s core offerings include masterbatches, colorant systems, compounds and resins designed to enhance performance, aesthetics and environmental sustainability. Avient serves markets such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, healthcare, electronics, and agriculture, tailoring products to meet stringent regulatory and end-use requirements.

Formed through a corporate rebranding in 2020 following the divestiture of PolyOne’s specialty businesses, Avient traces its heritage to a legacy of polymer innovation spanning decades.

