Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.5% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,065,374,000 after buying an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98,917.0% in the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $261.05 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.