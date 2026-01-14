McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,386 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,546,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $335.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $340.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,309 shares of company stock worth $57,724,770. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $268.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.31.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

