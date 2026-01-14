Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 413,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,906,856.50. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, January 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $1,118,400.15.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,234,908.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,181,943.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $1,196,889.75.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $1,246,942.20.

On Monday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total transaction of $1,254,453.90.

On Friday, December 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,244,796.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,236,364.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,250,621.40.

Atlassian Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of TEAM opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -194.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00.

More Atlassian News

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM and kept a $220 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and potential upside vs. current levels. BTIG/Benzinga coverage

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM and kept a $220 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction and potential upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for after the close on Feb 5, 2026 and will host a 2:00 PM PT call — a clear near?term event that can drive volatility and reprice the stock based on guidance and growth metrics. Earnings date announcement

Atlassian set its Q2 FY2026 earnings release for after the close on Feb 5, 2026 and will host a 2:00 PM PT call — a clear near?term event that can drive volatility and reprice the stock based on guidance and growth metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Keeper Security announced a cyber?security deployment with the Atlassian Williams F1 team (operational/PR partnership). This is business?development news but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Keeper Security / Williams F1

Keeper Security announced a cyber?security deployment with the Atlassian Williams F1 team (operational/PR partnership). This is business?development news but unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed but biased positive: Market consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a material gap between current price and consensus targets, so analyst commentary can amplify moves around earnings. Analyst roundup

Analyst coverage remains mixed but biased positive: Market consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a material gap between current price and consensus targets, so analyst commentary can amplify moves around earnings. Negative Sentiment: Repeated insider selling by co?founders/CEOs: Michael Cannon?Brookes and Scott Farquhar each filed sales of 7,665 shares on Jan 12 at about $147.15 (~$1.13M each). These are part of a string of similar daily sales in Dec–Jan (multiple 7,665?share lots), trimming each insider’s stake by ~1.8% while leaving them with large residual holdings. The pattern of ongoing, sizable insider disposals is a bearish signal for market sentiment even though insiders remain major shareholders. Insider sale SEC filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capco Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.