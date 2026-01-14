iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.68 and last traded at $119.86, with a volume of 219600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.