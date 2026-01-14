Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – January 11th

Planet Fitness, Garmin, and Peloton Interactive are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are shares of companies whose primary business is related to exercise, wellness, and health-oriented products or services—such as gym chains, fitness-equipment makers, wearable-tech firms, digital workout platforms, and sports-nutrition brands. Investors consider them growth plays tied to consumer health trends and recurring-revenue models (subscriptions and memberships), but they can be cyclical and sensitive to changing preferences, competition, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

