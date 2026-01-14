Brokerages Set Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target at $30.20

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, CEO Markus Warmuth sold 5,466 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $128,396.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 618,937 shares in the company, valued at $14,538,830.13. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

