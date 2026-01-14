NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM) versus Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Head to Head Review

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NexMetals Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -241.84% -150.36% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -1.37% -1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NexMetals Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A N/A -$30.96 million ($1.05) -3.87 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.79 0.96

This table compares NexMetals Mining and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NexMetals Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats NexMetals Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexMetals Mining

(Get Free Report)

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

