Promising Medical Stocks To Watch Today – January 11th

Eli Lilly and Company, Revolution Medicines, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Medical stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses serve the healthcare and medical industries—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device makers, diagnostics companies, hospitals, and healthcare service providers. Investors view these stocks as a way to gain exposure to developments in drug approvals, clinical trial results, regulatory changes, and demographic trends, all of which can drive higher volatility and sector-specific risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVMD

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

See Also