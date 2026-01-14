Financial Review: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) & Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 10.23% 20.33% 15.23% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yelp and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.45%. Given Yelp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yelp is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

This table compares Yelp and Net Savings Link”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.41 billion 1.28 $132.85 million $2.26 13.00 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Risk & Volatility

Yelp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats Net Savings Link on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted advertising to large and high-intent audience; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Guest Manager, a subscription-based suite of front-of-house management tools for restaurants, nightlife and certain other venues, which include online reservations, a waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as through hostless kiosks, and seating and server rotation management tools; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free access to various basic information through publicly available APIs, and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website and business app, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

