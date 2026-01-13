Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Trading Up 166.7% – Time to Buy?

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 166.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 402,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 230,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the provision of fresh soups, sauces, gravies, side dishes, and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments, as well as involved in the provision of freight services. The company was founded in 1995 is based in Edmonton, Canada.

