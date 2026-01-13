Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bank OZK (OZK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK):

1/7/2026 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $59.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Bank OZK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2026 – Bank OZK had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Bank OZK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Bank OZK had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/3/2026 – Bank OZK was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

