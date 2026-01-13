Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Down 30.5% – Should You Sell?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 9,926,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 3,143,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Oroco Resource News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oroco Resource this week:

Positive Sentiment: The article highlights a strong short-term rally in OCO shares, which can attract momentum traders and lift the stock while the story is in the market. Article Title

The article highlights a strong short-term rally in OCO shares, which can attract momentum traders and lift the stock while the story is in the market. Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume surged to ~10.08M vs. an average of ~3.17M, indicating heightened attention and volatility; technicals show the stock trading near its 50?day (C$0.34) and 200?day (C$0.32) moving averages and inside a one?year range of C$0.23–C$0.67.

Trading volume surged to ~10.08M vs. an average of ~3.17M, indicating heightened attention and volatility; technicals show the stock trading near its 50?day (C$0.34) and 200?day (C$0.32) moving averages and inside a one?year range of C$0.23–C$0.67. Negative Sentiment: Despite the prior jump, the stock has decreased today amid very heavy turnover — this pattern suggests profit?taking, short?term reversal risk, and limited underlying fundamental change. Fundamentals remain thin: small market cap (~C$115M), negative earnings (reported P/E -33), a current ratio below 1 (0.78) and some leverage (debt/equity ~0.54), which increase downside risk if momentum fades.

Oroco Resource Stock Down 30.3%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$115.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

