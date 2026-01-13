Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Insider Brian Mccarthy Sells 10,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,445,119.36. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE RBRK traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $70.67. 2,630,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rubrik by 73.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,022,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,106,000 after buying an additional 5,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,462,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,476 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

