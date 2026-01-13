Comparing Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY) and MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) and Orange (OTCMKTS:ORANY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

MTN Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.27 billion 1.90 -$523.72 million N/A N/A Orange $43.57 billion 1.01 $2.35 billion N/A N/A

This table compares MTN Group and Orange”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than MTN Group.

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A Orange N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MTN Group and Orange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 1 0 0 1 2.50 Orange 0 2 1 1 2.75

Summary

Orange beats MTN Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Orange

Orange S.A. provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile handsets, mobile terminals, broadband equipment, connected devices, and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, consultancy, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; online advertising services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. Orange S.A. markets its products and services under the Orange brand. The company was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

