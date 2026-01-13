Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,127,904.75. Following the sale, the director owned 413,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,906,856.50. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.15.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,234,908.15.

On Monday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,181,943.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $1,196,889.75.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $1,246,942.20.

On Monday, December 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.66, for a total value of $1,254,453.90.

On Friday, December 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $1,245,792.45.

On Friday, December 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,244,796.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total transaction of $1,236,364.50.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $1,250,621.40.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $8.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.21, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 56.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 258,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 227,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM with a $220 price target (big upside vs. current levels), giving near-term fundamental support from a well-known sell?side shop. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a “buy” on TEAM with a $220 price target (big upside vs. current levels), giving near-term fundamental support from a well-known sell?side shop. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains skewed toward buys: MarketBeat/consensus data show a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a material upside to the average target (~$238), which can support a rebound if sentiment improves. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains skewed toward buys: MarketBeat/consensus data show a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a material upside to the average target (~$238), which can support a rebound if sentiment improves. Positive Sentiment: Keeper Security announced implementation of KeeperPAM to strengthen the Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s cyber defenses — a product win that highlights enterprise/security demand for privileged-access management. Article Title

Keeper Security announced implementation of KeeperPAM to strengthen the Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s cyber defenses — a product win that highlights enterprise/security demand for privileged-access management. Neutral Sentiment: Atlassian/Williams F1 announced a driver appointment (Victor Martins) — positive PR for the team sponsorship but unlikely to materially move enterprise revenue. Article Title

Atlassian/Williams F1 announced a driver appointment (Victor Martins) — positive PR for the team sponsorship but unlikely to materially move enterprise revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data released for January appears to show zero shares shorted (likely a reporting/data anomaly), so there’s no clear short-squeeze narrative for the move. (Monitor updated filings for clarity.)

Short?interest data released for January appears to show zero shares shorted (likely a reporting/data anomaly), so there’s no clear short-squeeze narrative for the move. (Monitor updated filings for clarity.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling from co?founders/executives: CEO Michael Cannon?Brookes (and director Scott Farquhar in parallel filings) has been selling recurring blocks of shares in January — recent sales totaled multiple 7,665?share transactions. Repeated founder sales can pressure sentiment and are a primary negative driver today. SEC Filing

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

