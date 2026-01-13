Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells $2,642,514.10 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Gallagher sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $2,642,514.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,414,350.80. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $12.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.28. 1,649,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,103. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Ciena's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI set a $240.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,310,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $102,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $941,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,174.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 3,577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

