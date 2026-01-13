CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572 and last traded at GBX 564, with a volume of 249584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 568.

CT Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 517.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.28 million, a PE ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CT Private Equity Trust

In related news, insider Jane Routledge acquired 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.60. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About CT Private Equity Trust

We invest in high-quality smaller and mid-sized private companies selected by experienced Private Equity managers, mainly across the UK and Europe, that typically demonstrate strong growth, profitability, and sound management. Our diversified strategy means that we are invested in over 500 companies with 50 carefully selected PE managers, reducing risk and helping us find the best small and mid-size growth companies.

Our fund manager, Hamish Mair, has managed the trust’s investments since launch over 25 years ago.

