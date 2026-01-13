Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

AMZN stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.33. 5,119,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,521,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

