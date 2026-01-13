Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,534,017 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein’s Mark Shmulik named Amazon a top large?cap tech pick for 2026 and set a $300 price target, highlighting perceived upside from AWS and AI execution — this adds weight to analyst-driven buying. Bernstein Names Amazon and Meta as Best Large-Cap Tech Stocks for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon launched Alexa+ Web, positioning advanced AI features inside Prime as a stickiness and ARPU lever (possible Prime price justification). The move is being framed as a structural growth catalyst for both consumer engagement and AWS proof?points. Amazon Unveils Alexa+ Web—The AI Strategy Wall Street Has Waited For
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum/technicals look supportive: analysts note the recent rally and RSI ~70 is being interpreted as a momentum confirmation rather than froth ahead of late?January earnings, encouraging short?term buyers. Why Amazon’s ‘Overbought’ Signal Isn’t a Red Flag
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is increasingly focused on AWS as an AI?inference and production workload leader (Jefferies, Benzinga coverage), supporting a re-rating tied to cloud margins and enterprise AI demand. Amazon’s AWS Makes It Top Large Cap Internet Stock For 2026: Analyst
- Positive Sentiment: Anthropic (Amazon?backed) rolled out Claude Healthcare AI — a move that broadens Amazon’s AI ecosystem and signals commercial deployment pathways for enterprise/regulatory use cases tied to AWS. Amazon-Backed Anthropic Releases Claude Healthcare AI to Challenge OpenAI
- Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft announced Copilot Checkout (AI-enabled commerce) — a potential competitive pressure point in agentic commerce but also validation that large cloud providers are monetizing AI in retail; impact to Amazon depends on merchant adoption and pace of change. Microsoft Wants to Power Retail Without Competing With It (AMZN)
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory overhang: Italy’s antitrust authority reduced a record fine but still imposed ~€752.4M (~$878M) — a material but manageable hit that keeps regulatory scrutiny on Amazon’s marketplace practices. Italy antitrust cuts Amazon record fine to $878.2 million
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
