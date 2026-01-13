TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $22,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

