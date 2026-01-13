Sippican Capital Advisors Has $764,000 Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Bancorp worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,700.40. The trade was a 17.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,477.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 33,615 shares in the company, valued at $556,328.25. This trade represents a 9.98% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $101,538 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $658.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.92). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.01%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company’s product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

