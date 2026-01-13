Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,694,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,873,967 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.16% of Kraft Heinz worth $351,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,435,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,890,000 after purchasing an additional 454,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,376,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,438,000 after buying an additional 462,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,663,000 after buying an additional 3,392,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,584,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.63.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

