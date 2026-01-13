Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Enovis from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Enovis stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Enovis has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 61.22%.The company had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, insider John Kleckner purchased 2,468 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,996.64. This trade represents a 25.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovis by 125.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Enovis during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enovis by 578.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

