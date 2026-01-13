E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 44,164 shares, an increase of 874.7% from the December 15th total of 4,531 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EONGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get E.On alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on E.On

E.On Stock Up 0.3%

EONGY stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). E.On had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.