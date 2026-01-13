Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $413.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.10.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

