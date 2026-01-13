MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases 4,795 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 385,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $208,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Up 0.9%
TSLA opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.90 and a 200 day moving average of $396.47.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.54.
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big investor activity — a billionaire hedge?fund manager materially increased Tesla exposure, signaling institutional buying interest into TSLA despite recent delivery headwinds. Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Billionaire Fund Manager Exits Palantir, Loads Up on Tesla
- Positive Sentiment: Robovan pilot possibility — The Boring Company exec says Tesla’s Robovan may be trialed in Las Vegas, which supports the narrative of near-term commercialization of new vehicle platforms and revenue streams. Tesla’s (TSLA) Robovan May Be Headed for Las Vegas — Here’s How It Would Be Used
- Positive Sentiment: China sales mixed but ending on strength — 2025 China volume declined year?over?year but recent months showed improvement, which supports optimism that demand can stabilize in Tesla’s largest market. Tesla’s (TSLA) China Sales Fell in 2025, but Ended on a Strong Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/forecast mix — several pieces lay out bull/base/bear scenarios and some shops expect near?term sideways trading as Tesla digests execution risks vs. AI/robotics opportunities. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Bull, Base and Bear Price Prediction and Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data noisy — January short?interest reporting shows anomalous/zero values in the feed (likely a reporting artifact), so don’t read too much into the published days?to?cover figure yet.
- Negative Sentiment: Worsening delivery and production headlines — multiple analyses highlight Q4/2025 production and delivery declines, falling market share and rising cost pressure, which feed concerns about near?term revenue and margin compression. Tesla’s Already Off To A Bad Year… Expect That To Continue
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/headline risk — a new class?action suit over Model S flush door handles adds legal and warranty uncertainty that can pressure sentiment and used?car resale perceptions. Tesla hit with another lawsuit over ‘defective’ door handles
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and skeptical investors — early?2026 insider sales have been reported and some prominent investors urge caution on the stock, adding selling pressure to fundamentals?focused holders. Here’s how much TSLA stock Tesla insiders sold in 2026
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
