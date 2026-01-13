MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Purchases 4,795 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 385,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $171,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $208,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $448.96 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.90 and a 200 day moving average of $396.47.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. President Capital cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $529.00 to $517.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Melius started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.54.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

