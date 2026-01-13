Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDLN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medline in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Medline in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Medline in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

NASDAQ MDLN opened at $42.72 on Monday. Medline has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

In other Medline news, Director Andrew J. Mills bought 2,586,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,586,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,999,974. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Mills purchased 2,579,310 shares of Medline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,799,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,441,379 shares in the company, valued at $70,799,991. This represents a -1,870.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Positive Sentiment: Numerous analysts initiated buy/overweight ratings (Barclays, Jefferies, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wolfe, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Stifel, Piper Sandler, Bernstein, J.P. Morgan, William Blair, Robert W. Baird, Truist). Several targets sit in the $46–$52 range, implying notable upside and helping fuel buying interest. Medline Stock Surges on Post?IPO Buy Notes

Jefferies highlighted Medline’s $25 billion supply?chain scale and gave a “buy” in its coverage debut — a validation of the company’s scale and margin expansion thesis that investors favor. Positive Sentiment: Benzinga and other outlets note Medline raised ~$7 billion in its IPO and is being praised for a “prime vendor” model, branded mix shift and margin expansion potential — fundamental reasons analysts cite for buy ratings. Analysts Say Medline Has The Secret Sauce

Benzinga and other outlets note Medline raised ~$7 billion in its IPO and is being praised for a “prime vendor” model, branded mix shift and margin expansion potential — fundamental reasons analysts cite for buy ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks and commentary: several writeups assess MDLN near discounted cash?flow estimates or “fairly priced” after the recent stability — these limit runaway upside and suggest gains are tied to multiple expansion as much as earnings. Valuation Check

Valuation checks and commentary: several writeups assess MDLN near discounted cash?flow estimates or “fairly priced” after the recent stability — these limit runaway upside and suggest gains are tied to multiple expansion as much as earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest report in the period shows effectively zero/ambiguous data (odd reporting numbers). No clear short?squeeze signal — treat short?interest data as non?contributory for now.

Short interest report in the period shows effectively zero/ambiguous data (odd reporting numbers). No clear short?squeeze signal — treat short?interest data as non?contributory for now. Negative Sentiment: Some shops initiated neutral/hold ratings with lower targets (BNP Paribas $38 target, Deutsche Bank $40, Wells Fargo $42, Rothschild $42). Those lower targets cap consensus upside and could pressure the stock if follow?through selling emerges.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

