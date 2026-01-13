Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.80 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 174.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.