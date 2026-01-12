Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 62.1% – What’s Next?

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 62.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 820,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 297,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.21 target price on Eskay Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.21.

Get Eskay Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

About Eskay Mining

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.26.

(Get Free Report)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp. and changed its name to Eskay Mining Corp. in November 2009. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.