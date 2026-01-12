Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,245 shares, an increase of 1,131.2% from the December 15th total of 1,888 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,185 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,185 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 47,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DBEU traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. 60,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,909. The company has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.71. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

