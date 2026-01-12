Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.3650, with a volume of 1737603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on DC. Zacks Research raised shares of Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $716.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

In other Dakota Gold news, Director Stephen T. O’rourke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 918,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,807.34. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low?grade ore volumes for open?pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low?grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

