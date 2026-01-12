Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,407 shares, an increase of 820.0% from the December 15th total of 1,566 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,643 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIY traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People’s Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan’s offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group’s vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China’s leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

