Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 420 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 15th total of 12,709 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 526,446 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 131,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., trading under the symbol LBSR on the OTCMKTS, is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of uranium and associated metals properties. The firm seeks early?stage projects with potential for delineation of economic mineralization, leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques to identify targets in prospective geologic settings.

The company’s technical activities encompass desktop studies, field reconnaissance, and geophysical surveys aimed at prioritizing drilling targets.

