SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,564,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 5,660,831 shares.The stock last traded at $33.8350 and had previously closed at $33.85.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

