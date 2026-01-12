Xperi (XPER) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Xperi to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xperi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14% Xperi Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xperi and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $493.69 million -$14.01 million 37.75 Xperi Competitors $279.76 million -$61.83 million -7.31

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Xperi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xperi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50 Xperi Competitors 87 190 210 11 2.29

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 74.73%. Given Xperi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Xperi beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.