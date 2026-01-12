Head-To-Head Review: RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) versus NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) and RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NextMart and RideNow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextMart N/A N/A N/A RideNow Group -9.35% -223.85% -4.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of RideNow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of NextMart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of RideNow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

NextMart has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RideNow Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextMart and RideNow Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextMart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RideNow Group $1.21 billion 0.19 -$78.60 million ($2.80) -2.14

NextMart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RideNow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextMart and RideNow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextMart 0 0 0 0 0.00 RideNow Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

RideNow Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.11%. Given NextMart’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NextMart is more favorable than RideNow Group.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About RideNow Group

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

