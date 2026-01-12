Insider Selling: Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Director Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) Director Randall Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. The trade was a 21.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DEC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 441,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,183. The stock has a market cap of $616.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 273.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Diversified Energy by 10,143.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEC has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

