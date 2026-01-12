Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $4,197,900.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,387,370 shares in the company, valued at $893,784,684.10. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,308,300.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,550.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $8,292,350.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $7,916,700.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $9,608,500.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $8,597,600.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $8,268,700.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average is $137.18. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. New Street Research set a $240.00 target price on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high?speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low?latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high?speed analog and mixed?signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

