Evan Roberts Sells 6,317 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Evan Roberts sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $107,452.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 834,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,197,090.32. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 17th, Evan Roberts sold 1,888 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $42,215.68.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 760,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 9,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

