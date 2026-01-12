Oracle (ORCL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/11/2026 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/5/2026 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $325.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $195.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Oracle had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Oracle had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Oracle had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/15/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/15/2025 – Oracle was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

12/12/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $320.00 to $220.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $310.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $360.00 to $260.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $339.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $368.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Oracle had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Oracle had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/4/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $415.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/1/2025 – Oracle had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $382.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $375.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/25/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Oracle had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Oracle had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total value of $1,925,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 126,588 shares of company stock valued at $33,155,596 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

