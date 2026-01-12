FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $250.48 and last traded at $254.55, with a volume of 11121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.5293.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 33,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

