Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $531.04 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $531,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 31,595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after acquiring an additional 646,039 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,740,000 after acquiring an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $375.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($15.41). The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,515 shares of company stock worth $20,658,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $370.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.