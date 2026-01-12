USDX [Kava] Price Tops $0.66 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,640.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.51 or 0.00690093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00019153 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331599 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

