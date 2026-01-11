Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.
COHU opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $126.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.
Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.
