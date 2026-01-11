Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 83.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohu by 869.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cohu by 202.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. Cohu has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $126.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $124.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

