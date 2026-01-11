Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cartesian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

RNAC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.38. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Blaine Davis sold 10,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $72,230.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,720.40. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cartesian Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 133.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cartesian Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol RNAC, is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based therapeutics. The company leverages a proprietary RNA delivery platform to induce the production of therapeutic proteins within patients, aiming to address a range of diseases through in vivo expression of disease-modifying agents. Cartesian’s technology is designed to optimize mRNA stability, translation efficiency and targeted delivery, with potential applications spanning oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare genetic conditions.

At the core of Cartesian’s approach is a synthetic mRNA platform that incorporates proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.